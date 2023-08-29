Akkineni Nagarjuna's Next Titled Naa Saami Ranga, Film To Clash With Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram

South Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna celebrated his birthday and marked the day with the re-release of his hit movie Manmadhudu in theaters. Adding to the excitement, Nagarjuna’s upcoming film Naa Saami Ranga has been officially announced, with top choreographer Vijay Binni taking the directorial reins. The project’s commencement was celebrated with an intriguing announcement teaser, revealing Nagarjuna in a rugged, massy avatar, which struck a chord with his fans.

The eagerly awaited film is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under his banner, Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The story and dialogues are penned by Prasanna Kumar, while the musical score is in the capable hands of AcademyAward-winning composer, MM Keeravaani. As the project progresses, more details about the leading lady and the remaining key cast and crew members will be unveiled. The film is expected to release during Sankranthi 2024. Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram is also eyeing a release in January next year.

The first-look poster presents Nagarjuna in a unique tough look, with messy hair and a rough beard. He casually holds a beedi in his hand, giving off a laid-back charm. The story revolves around a group of menacing foes, led by Karuna Kumar of Palasa fame, is ready to take down the protagonist. This is when Nagarjuna appears as the powerful King, sparking the beginning of the real action—a thrilling Mass Jatara that marks his entry with intense energy.