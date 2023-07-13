Akshay Kelkar's Latest Instagram Reel Makes Followers Nostalgic; Watch Now

Akshay Kelkar’s recent Instagram reel is a delightful throwback to childhood days that will leave you feeling nostalgic. In the video, the actor takes us on a trip down memory lane as he captures the fun elements of monsoon that we all enjoyed as children. Akshay shares a glimpse of his trek in the rainy weather with his friends, evoking a sense of joy and innocence.

The video begins with Akshay dressed in a pink sleeveless hoodie, dark grey shorts, and sneakers, as he gleefully jumps into a puddle of water, reminiscent of a carefree child. He adds a playful touch by munching on fryums and stacking them on his fingers. The next shot shows him relishing a cob of roasted corn, further adding to the nostalgia. The mini adventure continues with Akshay and his friends visiting a small waterfall, where they revel in the moment and create cherished memories.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Akshay writes, “Dil toh bachha hain ji" (The heart is still a child). The comments section of the post is filled with love and adoration from fans. Many express how Akshay’s behavior and appearance remind them of a child, while others shower him with compliments like “cuteness overloaded" and “favorite side of yours."