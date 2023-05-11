Akshay Kumar Asked 'Salman Khan, Katrina Ke Beech Aaye Akshay?' in Viral Video; He Says 'Bilkul...'

An old video of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar responding to a question related to Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan has surfaced on the internet. In the old video, Akshay left shocked after a reporter asked him about speculations that he came between Salman and Katrina’s alleged relationship in the past.

The video, which is now going viral all over the internet, is from Aap Ki Adalat. The clip begins with Rajat Sharma asking Akshay about his close bond with Priyanka Chopra. “Ye jo khabar chhapti hai ki Priyanka Chopra se fir se aapka pyaar ho raha hai," the senior journalist asks Akshay. To this, the actor replies, “Nahi, wo galat hai." The host further asks Akshay, “Aur ye bhi galat hai… ek headline chhapi hai… Salman aur Katrina ke beech aaye Akshay?" A visibly shocked Akshay replies, “Ji bilkul galat hai… Salman is one of my best friends. So ye sab bekaar cheezein hai."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar recently sent his fans into a frenzy after he reunited with his ex, actress Raveena Tandon, at an event. The duo took the internet by storm after multiple videos of them sitting together and sharing a hug went viral on social media.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were attending HT India’s Most Stylish 2023, where the former bagged the Style Hall of Fame – Male award. Raveena presented the award to him. The duo also played a rapid fire game on stage. Host Riteish Deshmukh asked Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon to name who was Malaika Arora of the nineties. Raveena, at first, said that Malaika is “incomparable". However, she later took Shilpa Shetty’s name. Interestingly, Shilpa was also present at the event.

Raveena Tandon recently spoke out about her past relationship with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The actress revealed that she completely avoided reading anything written about her in the press during that time.

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar reportedly began dating in 1995, after starring together in the 1994 hit film Mohra. According to Raveena, they got engaged in the late 90s. Later, they called it quits.