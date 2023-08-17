Akshay Kumar Celebrates OMG 2, Gadar 2; Thanks Fans For 'The Greatest Week In Film Industry'

The month of August has been a stellar one for the film industry. Both Gadar 2 and OMG 3, despite the box office clash have managed to stay afloat with tremendous results, thus shattering the notion that Bollywood is staggering in the post-covid era. While Gadar 2 has already crossed the 300cr mark since it’s release, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 is not so far behind. Despite being allotted lesser screens, the sequel of Paresh Rawal’s OMG has minted Rs 79.47+ crores so far. In the light of these achievements by the film fraternity, Akshay Kumar seems to be ecstatic.

The Selfie actor took to his X handle and shared a glimpse from OMG 2, where his character is humming ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The placement of that scene is noteworthy since the film itself clashed with the sequel that was released subsequently on August 11. However, both films have done stellar business and have managed to pull the crowd to the cinema halls. Celebrating this feat, Akshay Kumar also penned a short note. It read,

Advertisement

“A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History! प्यार और आभार🙏🏻# Gadar2 in cinemas #OMG2 in cinemas."

Take a look:

Released on August 11, OMG 2 opened at the box office with Rs 10.26 crore. It then saw a jump and earned Rs 15.30 crore and Rs 17.55 crore respectively on Saturday and Sunday respectively. On Monday, the film collected Rs 12.06 crore and on Tuesday, it again jumped big. The film minted Rs 7.20 crores on Wednesday, taking the total to Rs 79.47 Crores.

Advertisement

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, Oh My God. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles.