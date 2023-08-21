Akshay Kumar Condoles Pankaj Tripathi's Father's Demise: 'No One Can Fulfill The Absence Of Parents'

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away on Monday, August 21. He was 99. The news of his death was confirmed by Pankaj’s team through an official statement. Although the cause of his death has not been revealed, the actor’s team said that Pankaj has left for his village, Gopalganj, to perform the last rites.

“It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj," the statement read.

Pankaj’s OMG 2 co-star Akshay Kumar took to X to offer his condolences. In a post, he wrote, “Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of my friend and co-star @TripathiiPankaj’s father. No one can fulfill the absence of parents. May God give place to his father’s soul at his feet. Om Shanti."

Advertisement

Check out the post here: