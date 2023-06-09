Akshay Kumar Doubles Up as Lord Shiva in OMG 2 Poster, To Clash With Gadar 2, Animal and Jailer

Akshay Kumar released the first poster of Oh My God: OMG 2 on Friday and confirmed that the film will be clashing with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Akshay revealed that while the first Oh My God was connected with Lord Krishna, the sequel will focus on Lord Shiva.

In the OMG 2 poster, Akshay was seen wearing a dhoti while a damroo was held in his hand. The actor sported a beaded necklace and dreadlocks reaching his knees. The poster was in blue in colour, a tone associated with Lord Shiva. Sharing the poster, Akshay wrote, “आ रहे हैं हम, आइयेगा आप भी. 11th August. In theatres. #OMG2."

OMG 2 will be clashing with Gadar 2. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film brings back Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel on the big screen after 22 years of the first film’s release. The makers had locked the release date long ago. Not only will Sunny be releasing Gadar 2 that weekend but OMG 2 will also face competition from Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. This would be an interesting clash to witness.