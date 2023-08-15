Akshay Kumar Is Officially An Indian Citizen Now, Says 'Dil Aur Citizenship, Dono Hindustani'

Akshay Kumar is finally an Indian citizen now as the actor has been granted the Indian citizenship. Akshay had earlier said that he had applied for an Indian passport in 2019, but Covid delayed the process. On the occasion of Independence Day, Akshay took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the exciting news with his fans.

Sharing the photo of the document, Akshay wrote, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!" Over the years, Akshay has been subjected to immense trolling over his Canadian citizenship.

In an interview with AajTak, Akshay had said that he would feel bad when people said things without knowing the reason behind his Canadian citizenship. “India is everything to me… Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything…"

Akshay is currently basking in the success of his recent release OMG 2, which has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. Despite being allotted lesser screens due to Gadar 2, OMG 2 has earned over Rs 55 crore in just four days.