Akshay Kumar Hugs Sunny Deol After Massive Success of Gadar 2? Viral Pics Confuse Netizens

Sunny Deok and Akshay Kumar clashed at the box office over the weekend with Gadar 2 and OMG 2, respectively. While the actors are yet to react to Gadar 2’s historic opening weekend, a couple of photos of the duo coming face-to-face has surfaced online. A Reddit user shared a photo collage in which Sunny was seen greeting and hugging Akshay. The actor twinned in white as they met each other. The Reddit user claimed that the photo was taken after Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released.

The caption read, “Akshay and Sunny Deol congratulating each other." The photo caught everyone’s attention and fans began sharing their speculations about the meet. However, News18 can confirm that the photo was not taken recently and not certainly in connection with Gadar 2 and OMG 2’s clash. The photo was taken in 2019, when Sunny attended Dimple Kapadia’s mother Betty Kapadia’s funeral.