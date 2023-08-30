Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon And Others Pen Heartfelt Note For Their Siblings On Raksha Bandhan; Photos

India is celebrating the Raksha Bandhan festival today, i.e. on Wednesday. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle and shared photos with their siblings. They even wished fans Happy Rakhi. Akshay Kumar to Kriti Sanon, all were seen celebrating this festival.

Akshay, who is currently enjoying the success of OMG 2, shared a picture with his sister Alka Bhatia and penned a heartfelt note for her. “जे तू मेरे नाल है ते ज़िंदगी विच सब चंगा My sister, my pillar of strength since day one. Happy #RakshaBandhan," he captioned his post. Zoya Akhtar shared a rare photo with Farhan and wrote, “An interview for our first film together, this image sums up our life together. Me fried and you stepping in to handle it Love you the most Happy Raksha Bandhan my forever person @faroutakhtar." Rakul Preet Singh shared a video on her Instagram handle to wish her brother Aman Preet Singh. The video features some of their most memorable moments. “Happppy rakhi my not so little one @aman01offl," the actress captioned her post.

Take a look here: