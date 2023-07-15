Akshay Kumar Made Racist Comments Against Shanthi Priya? Ikke Pe Ikka Co-Star Makes Big Allegations

Shanthi Priya, who shared the screen with Akshay Kumar in the 1994 film Ikke Pe Ikka, has made some shocking allegations against the actor. In a recent interview, Shanthi talked about her ‘bad experience’ on the sets of the film and claimed how Akshay made comments regarding her skin tone. She alleged that the Ram Setu actor commented on her ‘dark knees’ in front of others which left feel humiliated.

“With Akshay, in Ikke Pe Ikka, it was the climax scene and we were shooting in a mill. I was wearing a short dress because she (her character) was a glamour girl. I was wearing a fit short dress and skin tones stockings and my knees were a little on the darker side. So, he just… He does a lot of masti (fun), that’s one thing. You do masti, but when there are a hundred hundred people then you cannot just randomly come and (say things). He asked, ‘Shanti, you got hurt on your knees?’, and I was checking and then he said ‘see how dark it is’ and everybody laughed," Shanthi told Bollywood Thikana.