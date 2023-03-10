Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire as they danced together to Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s popular song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. Akshay and Nora were performing in Dallas as part of their US tour.

Akshay Kumar and other stars like Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Nora, Aparshakti Khurrana and Stebin Ben have been on the US concert tour, titled The Entertainers. The journey of The Entertainers began on March 3 in Atlanta in the US.

While Akshay and Nora brought the house down with their scintillating performance, netizens didn’t seem impressed by their act and called them out for copying Allu Arjun and Samantha’s hook step from the song. One user said, “Successfully ruined the music video." Another one wrote, “Cringe. So much people resort to cheap tactics to become hit. Thank god, I am a Salman Khan…" “They can’t match with Samantha and Allu Arjun," a third user said. “Pathetic dance performance. Not even near to the original dance by Samantha and Allu Arjun," a fourth one commented. “What a vulgar dance," posted another user.

However, Nora’s fans called her a “phenomenal performer." One fan said, “Such a talented and gifted performer, Nora is absolutely amazing." Another one wrote, “NO ONE CAN BEAT NORA SHE IS THE BEST."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun impressed everyone with their sensuous dance number Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. The song became a rage even before the film’s release. Samantha’s scintillating moves in the song were appreciated by critics as well as the audiences. It was reported that Pushpa’s lead star Allu Arjun personally convinced Samantha for Oo Antava. She reportedly charged Rs 5 crores for the three-minute song.

