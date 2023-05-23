Akshay Kumar Offers Prayers At Kedarnath Temple Amid Tight Security, Greets Fans; Watch

Akshay Kumar on Tuesday visited Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand amid tight security arrangements. The video has been going viral on social media. The actor’s pilgrimage was marked by devotion, humility, and an outpouring of love from his adoring fans.

Dressed in a black outfit, the actor exuded a serene aura as he undertook the trek to seek blessing. Despite the strict security measures implemented to ensure a smooth and peaceful visit, Akshay Kumar’s presence drew a large number of enthusiastic fans. The actor took time to interact with his well-wishers, exchanging warm greetings and heartfelt smiles. Fans were thrilled to have the opportunity to meet their beloved superstar in such a spiritual setting, creating an atmosphere of joy and reverence.

Watch the video here:

Recently, there was news that Rohit Shetty has pulled off the ultimate casting coup for his next cop film Singham Again. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Singham Again will feature Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Deepika Padukone. “While Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will make an extended appearance, it’s a cameo role for Deepika as female cop. There is also a talk of one more addition of a young cop (not IPF) to the cop universe in Singham Again."

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. The film did not perform well at the box office. He will be next seen in the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. The film is releasing on Eid next year. The makers have announced it recently. Apart from this, the actor will be next seen in Oh My God! 2 with Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil. He will also play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film Veer Daudale Saat.