Akshay Kumar Opens Up On Box Office Failures, Says 'It Means That’s Time For You To Change’

Akshay Kumar has come a long way in showbiz with rich content-driven and commercial films. Over the years, he has created a separate niche for himself and enjoys a massive fan following. However, the actor has always been subjected to criticism too. Akshay has now spoken about he deals with the same and shared that he has the ‘ability to move on extremely quickly’. He was also asked if box office numbers affect him.

In an interview with Financial Express, Akshay Kumar opened up about his ups and downs and shared that one thing that keeps him going. “I have had many cycles of ups and downs in my life. The one common thing is that when the going’s good there are all praises and when it’s not it’s more criticism than you can imagine."

He further added, “Yes, I am human, and good feels good, and bad feels bad, but I am also proud of the ability I have to move on extremely quickly. What keeps me going is the same will I had on the first day I started work, I love working! And no one can take that away from me! You just have to keep going on, there is no other way. There is a higher power that sees everything and it compounds and gives you back the results of the honest hard work you put in, that’s how I deal with it."