Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra Film On The Late Jaswant Singh Titled The Great Indian Rescue; Deets Inside

Akshay Kumar has a knack for portraying real-life characters in his films. Whether it’s films like Kesari, Airlift, or Rustom, he effortlessly embodies these real-life heroes and puts his heart and soul into their portrayal on screen. In his upcoming project as well, Akshay has taken on the role of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, a former additional chief mining engineer. Gill is renowned for his remarkable rescue operation in 1989, where he saved the lives of 65 workers trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal. Last year, Akshay’s first look from the film, a turbaned avatar, grabbed eyeballs.

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “The film is now called The Great Indian Rescue. The makers feel that it does justice to the plot of the film. Also, they believe that title mein dum hai. It is based on an incredible real rescue mission and what better title than The Great Indian Rescue."

The film is expected to hit the theatres this year. According to trade sources, this might be Akshay Kumar’s next release after Selfiee, although the scheduled release of the Soorarai Pottru remake is set for September 1. It remains uncertain which film will hit the theatres first. The movie was filmed in Yorkshire last year. Akshay Kumar can be seen sporting a turbaned look in this film and the initial glimpse of his character has garnered significant attention from the audience.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, The Great Indian Rescue also features Parineeti Chopra and is produced by Pooja Entertainment. It is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who previously collaborated with Akshay Kumar on the 2016 courtroom drama Rustom. On the work front, Akshay also has the much-awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where he will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff.