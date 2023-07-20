Akshay Kumar REACTS 1st Time To Manipur Violence, Says 'Disgusted, Shaken To See Video...'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday reacted to the May 4 video of two women being “paraded naked" on a road allegedly by a group of men in Manipur. Akshay Kumar is one of the first celebrities from the mainstream Hindi film industry who has spoken out against the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Taking to his Twitter account, Akshay wrote, “Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again."

Akshay Kumar’s reaction comes after tension mounted in the hills of Manipur over a May 4 video that surfaced on Wednesday purportedly showing two women from one of the warring communities being “paraded naked" by a few men from the other side.

Manipur state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.