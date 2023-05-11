Akshay Kumar Recalls Dad Asking Him to Dance for Guests When He Was 6, Says 'Mujra Kyu Karvate Hai?'

Akshay Kumar recently took a trip down the memory lane and revisited his childhood days. Recollecting an anecdote, he shared that he was asked to dance, every time a relative came to their house. While chatting with wife Twinkle Khanna in her talk show, he shared the same. Actor Johnny Lever was also a part of the conversation where they discussed how people expect them to perform every time.

Akshay shared that back when was 5 or 6 years old, his dad would ask him to perform in front of every relative who came over. “This has happened from my childhood. When I was little, around 5-6 years old, whenever any relative would come, my father would say ‘Beta, break dance karke dikha’ (Son, show them your break dance). He added, “Meri samajh mein nahi aata hai ki ghar pe koi rishtedar aata hai toh humara mujra kyu karvate hain? (I don’t understand that why do we have to turn into performers when a relative comes over.)

Johnny Lever also shared that he was quite taken aback when random passenger at an airport came up to him and asked him to laugh because that’s what expected out of him.“They think we are always funny. Like we have a button and if you press that button, we’ll start," Johnny added.

Johnny shared another incident where he went to someone’s funeral and the person who lost their loved one was confused as to if he should be laughing or crying because he was expecting Johnny to be funny.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will also star Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles. The action-packed thriller is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages during Christmas this year. Akshay also has OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

Akshay was last seen in ‘Selfiee.’ The film received mixed response and couldn’t generate good box office numbers at the ticket window. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film starred Emraan Hashmi opposite him. Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also featured in the movie. The movie is the official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence which centres on a conflict between an RTO Inspector and a well-known actor.