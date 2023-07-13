Akshay Kumar Reduces His Fee For OMG 2 After A Rough Patch At Box Office? Know Here

The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar is considered one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry. However, if recent reports are to be believed, he has cut his fees drastically because of multiple flops at the box office in the recent past. The actor is known for giving big hit films in the industry, however, his recent movies like ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Selfiee’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and ‘Rakshabandhan’ were not able to charm the audience and hit good numbers at the box office.

According to multiple reports floating around the Internet, the actor charged far less for his upcoming release, Oh My God 2. As reported by E-Times, Akshay, who used to take Rs 50–100 crore for a movie, is doing the OMG sequel for only Rs 35 crore. Meanwhile, his costars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam have charged Rs 5 crore and 2-3 crore, respectively. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

The teaser for OMG 2 was released earlier this week in which Akshay was seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva, while Pankaj Tripathi was seen essaying the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who is a devotee of Lord Shiva. Yami Gautam will be seen as a lawyer in the film. The plot seemingly revolves around Lord Shiva helping out his devotee with a big tragedy.