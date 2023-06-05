Akshay Kumar Shoots For His Next At Delhi's Jama Masjid, Greets Fans; Video Goes Viral

Following a visit to Uttarakhand, actor Akshay Kumar is now in Delhi to continue shooting for his film. On Monday, a video went viral on the internet that showed Akshay near Jama Masjid. He sported a dark grey shirt, navy blue pants and stylish sunglasses. On spotting him, enthusiastic fans cheered for their favourite Khiladi Kumar.

He reciprocated the excitement by waving back at them while making his way into a nearby shop. Later, as he walked towards his car, Akshay greeted fans warmly. Stationed near his vehicle, he continued to wave at the huge crowd, who called out to him. Check out the video here:

Last week, the actor took a break from the shooting to embark on a spiritual journey. The superstar also visited the Badrinath Temple and offered prayers. Sharing his experience with his fans, the actor took to social media to post a video that captured an aerial view of the temple.

On wrapping up the shoot in Uttarakhand, he took to Instagram to share a bare-bodied picture, photographed from the back, and wrote, “Wrapped up an amazing shoot schedule in the amazing Devbhoomi. Love you Uttarakhand ♥️ Hope to be back soon."