Akshay Kumar Spends Sunday Morning With Anupam Kher, Special 26 Reunion Ends With Hugs and a Kiss

Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, looks like Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher finally got some free time to catch up with each other. On Sunday morning, the duo met and had a mini-reunion. Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have worked in several films together including Special 26, Aflatoon, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha And Baby.

Anupam recently shared a photo from their meet-up, where Akshay is seen hugging him. He also showered him with a kiss. While Anupam looked dapper in a green shirt, Akshay looked dapper in a black shirt. Have a look :

Earlier this year, Anupam and Akshay’s film Special 26 clocked 10 years. Celebrating the same, Anupam had taken to Twitter demanding for a sequel. Akshay also responded to the same. “Our film Special 26 completes 10 years today. I have asked my director Neeraj Pandeyso many times to make a Part 2. But… Now you tell me, should we have a sequel for #10YearsOfSpecial26." He also tagged Akshay on the post. AK replied, “I’m ready if the script is ready. Asli power script mein hoti hai (Real power is in the script) :)"