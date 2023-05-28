Akshay Kumar Takes a Break From Shankara Shoot To Visit Badrinath Temple, Shares Video of His 'View'

Akshay Kumar on Sunday took a break from the shooting to embark on a spiritual journey. Reportedly, he is shooting for his next film titled Shankara. The superstar also visited the sacred Badrinath Temple and offered prayers. Sharing his awe-inspiring experience with his fans, the actor took to social media to post a captivating video showcasing an aerial view of the temple.

In the mesmerizing video, Akshay Kumar provided a glimpse of the majestic Himalayan peaks. The aerial shots captured the ethereal beauty of Devbhoomi, leaving the viewers and the actor spellbound. The snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys created a breathtaking panorama. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “The good fortune of shooting in devbhoomi Uttarakhand!! On my way to Shri Badrinath dham. Absolutely amazing. No words. जय बदरी विशाल." He also shared a photo of himself entering the Temple.

Take a look at the video and photo here

Advertisement

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. Recently, the actor also visited the Kedarnath temple amid tight security. His videos went viral on social media.

Recently, there was news that Rohit Shetty has pulled off the ultimate casting coup for his next cop film Singham Again. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Singham Again will feature Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Deepika Padukone. “While Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will make an extended appearance, it’s a cameo role for Deepika as a female cop. There is also a talk of one more addition of a young cop (not IPF) to the cop universe in Singham Again."

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. The film did not perform well at the box office. He will be next seen in the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. The film is releasing on Eid next year. The makers have announced it recently. Apart from this, the actor will be next seen in Oh My God! 2 with Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil. He will also play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film Veer Daudale Saat.