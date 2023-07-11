Akshay Kumar's Entry As Lord Shiva In OMG 2 Gives Goosebumps; Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Jawan Director Atlee

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 teaser is finally out. Akshay returns to the OMG franchise 11 years after OMG – Oh My God! released. As the posters have already revealed that Akshay essays the role of Lord Shiva. However, this time around, instead of Paresh Rawal, we’ve got Pankaj Tripathi playing a vital role. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. The OMG 2 teaser gives fans a sneak peek into the film.

For More: OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva, Comes To Pankaj Tripathi’s Rescue; Watch

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the love and praises, his fans and well-wishers showered on him, after the teaser of his much-awaited Jawan went viral. Now the actor has penned a gratitude note for director Atlee, who helmed the project. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all." Have a look at the tweet.

For More: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Jawan Director Atlee, Says ‘Your Are Da Man…’

Huma Qureshi is currently winning hearts from her performance in the film Tarla. She was seen in the role of celebrity chef Tarla Dalal. Well, recently in an interview, the actress opened up about many things including how she walked out of an item song shoot because the lyrics were ‘cringeworthy’.

For More: Huma Qureshi Walks Out of Item Song Shoot For ‘Big Film’, Says ‘Lyrics Were A…’

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan prevue has left even Salman Khan super excited about the movie. On Tuesday, Salman took to his Instagram handle and called the prevue ‘outstanding’. The superstar further revealed that he will watch SRK’s movie on the first day itself and went on to say, ‘maza aa gaya’. “Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh," Salman wrote.

Advertisement

For More: Salman Khan To Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan on First Day; Tiger Compliments Pathaan