Ever since Hera Pheri has been renewed for it’s third instalment, fans have been super excited for the same. However, the film seems to have fallen in legal trouble. T-Series has sent a legal notice to the makers regarding the music rights and distribution. The notice comes days after the film went on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

According to a trade magazine, T-Series has issued a public notice to the makers of Hera Pheri 4, claiming all the audio and visual rights of every song in the film’s franchise. In the notice, the production company has called itself the “sole and exclusive right holder of all copyright of all “Music and Audio Visual Song Rights" of the Franchise Film on all modes, mediums and formats (whether existing now and arising in future) throughout the entire world and in perpetuity."

An excerpt from the official notice read, “Notice is hereby given to the public in general and film trade in particular that Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited (T-Series)is the sole and absolute owner of copyright in relation to the music and audio visual songs i.e. Master Sound Recordings, Literary Works and Musical Works embodied in the Sound Recordings, and Audio Visuals of all the songs (hereinafter referred to as “Music and Audio Visual Song Rights") for entire world in perpetuity for exploitation on all modes, media and formats (whether existing now and / or arising in future)in the Hindi language film currently “Untitled", to be released as a franchise of the «HERA PHERI’ films (hereinafter referred to as the “Franchise Film"); The Music and Audio Visual Song Rights were assigned by Base Industries Group to T-Series."

‘Hera Pheri 4’ will be helmed by Farhad Samji. Apart from its original cast of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, the film will also star Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.

