Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Put on Hold Amid Adipurush Controversy; Shah Rukh Khan Goes Bald In New Jawan Poster

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 is set to release in August. However, a new report has claimed that the film has hit a road block in front of the Central Board of Certification (CBFC). While a report has claimed that the Censor Board has put a hold on the film’s release, another claims that the committee has sent OMG 2 to the Revision Committee for a detailed review. The development comes shortly after Adipurush sparked controversy for its dialogues.

Shah Rukh Khan drops new poster of Jawan. The actor released the poster just a few minutes after he promised a fan during an Ask SRK session that he will be releasing the new art work. In the poster, a bald SRK is seen holding a gun. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, “Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, South Superstar is making major strides with films like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Jaanu. The actress who also made her Hindi debut with the hit OTT show ‘The Family Man’ has also managed to woo the audience with her cameo song in Pushpa:The Rise Oo Antava. She also made headlines for her wit at Karan Johar’s controversial talk show Koffee With Karan. Now the actress is eagerly awaiting Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda as well as Citadel, which she just recently wrapped.

Urvashi Rautela is once again getting trolled for allegedly hinting at cricketer Rishabh Pant in her latest social media post. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of the book she is reading. The book was titled ‘Love Signs’. Not just this, she also shared a picture of a page from the book which talked about love relationship between Pisces and Libra. Interestingly, Urvashi Rautela is a Piscean whereas cricketer Rishabh Pant is a Libran.

