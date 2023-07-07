Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Teaser To Unveil With Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 Release; Deets Inside

Akshay Kumar couldn’t quite create the box office pull in 2022 despite doing a line-up of interesting films like Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and others. His most recent film Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi couldn’t generate the buzz either. But his next two films promise to take him out of that rut, one of them being the much-awaited sequel OMG 2. As the makers have already generated hype through two character posters, they are ready to take it up a notch higher with the film’s teaser that’ll be reportedly attached with Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1.

The entertainment portal PinkVilla quotes a source that said, “Akshay Kumar and team are ready to start the campaign of their August 11, 2023 release, Oh My God 2 with a teaser launch. While a digital launch will mostly take place on July 10, the same teaser will be attached to the prints of Mission Impossible 7 across the country from July 12. The teaser has been certified ‘U’ with a runtime of 1 minute 34 seconds."

In the second installment, Akshay will be seen in the role of Lord Shiva and this time the film will be focussing on sex education. In the first part too the Selfie actor played the role of Lord Krishna. Paresh Rawal was also part of the film. The success of the first film, which was released in 2012, has heightened anticipation for the sequel. Oh My God struck a chord with audiences, challenging conventional beliefs and raising important questions about religion and superstition in a light-hearted yet impactful manner. With “Oh My God 2," the filmmakers aim to continue this legacy, presenting an engaging story that sparks conversations and leaves a lasting impression.