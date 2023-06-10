Akshaye Khanna Tells Karan Johar He Can't Take Eyes Off Aishwarya Rai: 'It's Embarrassing'

In a video going viral, Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is seen telling Karan Johar that he feels Aishwarya Rai is the ‘sexiest girl’ in the business. The actor, who has worked with Aishwarya in Subhash Ghai’s 1999 film Taal, did not shy away from openly admiring Aishwarya. Akshaye was seen fanboying over Aishwarya and even admitted that he cannot take his eyes off her.

The video was shared on Reddit recently and it dates back to 2017, when Akshaye sat down with Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha to promote their film Ittefaq. In the clip, Karan asked Akshaye, “You’ve been in the business (for a while now), I want to know who do you think, if I were to ask and I know you’re kind enough to say this, who do you think is the sexiest girl in the business?" Akshaye did not think twice before naming Aishwarya Rai.

“I can’t take my eyes off her every time I meet her," he said, while everyone agreed that she is an eternal beauty. “It’s embarrasing for men. She must be used to (men looking at her) but I am not used to not being able to take my eyes off somebody. You just keep staring at her like a lunatic," Akshaye admitted, leaving everyone in splits.