Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday tied the knot with her fiancee Ivor McCray, in a dreamy wedding ceremony. Alanna donned a white lehenga and Ivor looked handsome in a matching shervani. The happy couple are seen taking pheras in the latest video from theuir big day. Set in a mandap adorned with white flowers, the bride and groom were seen beaming with happiness as they finally said I do.

Take a look at the first glimpses from the wedding:

Ahead of Alanna and Ivor’s dreamy wedding, Ananya treated her fans to her look for their big day. And, oh boy! All guests must surely make some way for “Ladki waales”, as they are ready to bring some breath of fresh air with their elegance. Dropping a video of herself posing in a sky blue and white saree, Ananya wrote in the caption, “Ladki waale taiyaar hai!” and also tagged Alanna and Ivor in the caption.

And guess what? Ananya was successful in impressing her close friend and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter took to the comments section and wrote, “Oh my.” Well, not just that. It seems that Suhana loved Ananya’s post way too much, as she dropped yet another comment expressing her emotions through emoticons. Suhana commented on a red heart eye and a fire emoticon.

Ananya Panday throughout the wedding festivity exhibited her love for pastels. Appearing, in what seems like a Yash Chopra film actress, Ananya draped herself in a sky blue chiffon saree with chikankari embroidered border. Ananya paired it with a matching embellished sleeveless blouse, featuring, a plunging deep V-neckline. The actress kept her wavy tresses open and followed the path of minimal accessories with a matching white choker and bangles. Appearing like everything that dreams look like, Ananya is nothing less than the true blue Hindi film heroine. She shared the clip along with the viral track Dekha Ek Khwab X O Meri Laila (Mashup) being played in the video.

Expectedly, several videos and pictures of guests arriving at Alanna and Ivor’s wedding are making rounds on the internet. Paps even caught glimpses of the arrival of Ivor’s barat, which screamed all things grand. From Ivor dancing on the horse to many celebs raising the glam quotient, the video teased the grandeurs of the couple’s wedding. The clip even captured glimpses of Ananya arriving at the wedding with her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. Jackie Shroff also marked his attendance among the guests.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2.

