Alaya F Defends Suhana Khan On Being Trolled For Becoming Brand Ambassador, 'There Is Value That She...'

Alaya F made major waves with her recent back to back releases like Freddy and Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, a Anurag Kashyap’s directorial that opened at International Marrakech Film Festival 2022. She also got a special shoutout from Priyanka Chopra who called her the ‘nezt big superstar’ in Bollywood. With all the fame coming her way, Alaya F recently weighed upon Suhana Khan becoming the brand ambassador for a leading cosmetic brand. She also revealed that she was not invited to the big NMACC launch.

In an interview with Siddarth Kanan, Alaya F spoke about Suhana Khan being trolled for getting allievated as the brand ambassador for Maybelline. She explained, “At the end of the day whether it’s brands, whether it’s films, it’s a business. Obviously decisions are made with thought. You know there are times where lineage is not something that should be discarded and treated lightly. Lineage is something that takes a lot of effort to build and all you have to hope to do is live up to it. So I think especially when you come from family that is in the spotlight, I think you just have to do your best to live up to all the wonderful opportunities and make the most of those opportunities."

She also added, “There is value that was brought on by her being a part of it. So I think whatever it is, it was totally deserving. Now you know it’s your duty to make the most of it and be the best. I think it is the most important thing."

Meanwhile, when asked about NMACC, the actress revealed she was shooting for a project in London. She stated, “I was shooting in London. I don’t think I was invited. Even if I was invited, I was in London. So I couldn’t have gone."

On the professional front, Alaya F will feature in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Manushi Chhillar, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The movie is being written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is bankrolled under the banner AAZ Films and Pooja Entertainment & Films. The film is currently in its production stage and is expected to release in cinemas on December 22.

