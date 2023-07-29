Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Mirzapur To Be Made Into A Film? Here's What We Know

The first season of the Amazon Prime original web series Mirzapur was released five years ago. The crime thriller series starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vikrant Massey, and Shriya Pilgaonkar opened to critical acclaim and became a part of pop culture. It remains one of the most popular home-grown shows of all time. With the third season already in the pipeline, an exciting update about Mirzapur has amped people’s excitement even further. If a recent report were to be believed, the critically-acclaimed series might get made into a feature-length film.

According to a source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, the makers are toying with the idea of creating a film on Mirzapur, considering the hype and popularity it has garnered over the years. The source shared, “The world of Mirzapur has fascinated the audience, and there is a lot of scope in terms of characters and parallel plots to be developed into other content formats besides the existing web series structure. The conversation to make Mirzapur into a film has recently begun among the makers, and are developing an idea that would entertain the audience. Once that is locked, they will get into the logistics. However, it is certain that they do want to present Mirzapur as a movie as well."

The previous two seasons of Mirzapur had created a sensation on OTT platforms. According to media reports, Mirzapur Season 3 will feature actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Ali Fazal, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chadha, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang. Along with all these actors, Bhuvan Arora will also be part of Season 3. The premier of Mirzapur Season 3 is scheduled for 2023. The exact release date is yet to be announced.