Ali Fazal Sends Vin Diesel Best Wishes for Fast X; Remembers Paul Walker, Says 'May He's Watching...'

Ali Fazal, who made his Hollywood film debut in the 2015 action film Furious 7, on Friday took a trip down memory lane and shared pictures with Vin Diesel and late actor Paul Walker. He wished the team for the upcoming first part of the Fast and Furious series’ grand finale, Fast X. The film will be releasing next month.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ali Fazal wrote, “Its that time after a long time… this was the beginning of my journey in the west , thank you Vin @vindiesel . . sending my love to the fast fam. Going strong as always. .. @thefastsaga And to @paulwalker .. i remember it was his birthday the day we clicked this second photo. May he be watchin from up there.." In the pictures, we can Ali is posing with Diesel in two pictures and one with the late actor, Paul Walker. The pictures are from the set of Furious 7.

Take a look at the pictures here:

As soon as Ali shared the photos, fans reacted. One of the fans wrote, “Guddu bhaiya and torito (Torretto)." Another wrote, “Guddu Bhaiya living Munna Bhaiya’s life." Many also remembered Paul Walker. A fan wrote, “One of my most cherished and favorite memories of working with you Ali! This one will always be special!"

Talent Agent, Purvi Vats, who has clicked the special moment, wrote, “One of my most cherished and favorite memories of working with you Ali! This one will always be special!"

In Furious 7, Ali essayed the role of Safar, an Emirate garage owner, embarking on his journey in Hollywood. The Mirzapur actor went on to do many other international projects thereafter. These include Victoria and Abdul, Murder On The Nile, and Kandahar.

Talking about his upcoming film Kandahar, the film is helmed by Ric Roman Waugh and stars Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Travis Fimmel, and Elnaaz Norouzi in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 26, 2023.

Ali shared the teaser on his handle with the caption, “The film’s description reads, “Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down."

