Ali Fazal's Hollywood Projects Come To A Halt Due To Writers' Strike: 'Not Able To Greenlight Anything In India'

Ali Fazal has enjoyed a great run in the showbiz industry. Whether through films like 3 Idiots, Fukrey and Sonali Cable or blockbuster OTT shows like Mirzapur, the actor has carved a niche for himself as a versatile and dedicated performer over and over again. On top of that, Ali Fazal always tries to push the envelope by trying something new. Maintaining that trajectory, the actor has also been spreading his wings in several Hollywood projects, the latest one being Kandahar. However, his other ongoing projects have put on a halt owing to the writers guild strike.

The actor told Hindustan Times,"I am not shooting anything there currently. I have Anurag Basu sir’s film Metro Inn Dino in India, which I start. All my English stuff has gotten affected because of the big strike. All our work there, which was supposed to start last month, has gotten indefinitely pushed. And because of that, I am not being able to greenlight anything in India. May end se sab kuchh push ho gaya. Even Johnny Depp’s film was pushed, main kya hoon. I had a film and show abroad. I was supposed to shoot last month,"

Advertisement

The strike by Hollywood actors is the first strike since 1980. It is also the first instance when two major Hollywood unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960. Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have been on strike since early May, demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things.

Meanwhile on the work front, Ali Fazal is currently seen in Kandahar which stars top international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban, The actor made his international debut with the mega-action franchise Fast and the Furious’ 7th instalment film and has been invited to attend the premiere as part of his past involvement with the franchise. Fazal will be seen alongside Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa at the premiere, which is taking place on May 11 in the Italian capital.