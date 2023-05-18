Ali Zafar Birthday: Tere Bin Laden to Dear Zindagi, 5 Must-Watch Films of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALI ZAFAR: Ali Zafar is loved by millions in India and Pakistan for his magical voice and impressive acting skills. The singer-actor has enticed people with his soulful numbers like Channo and Jhoom, among others. Apart from a successful music career, he has also been part of some hit films in both India and Pakistan.
Be it his debut Tere Bin Laden or his role as the fun-loving, but confused Luv in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, the actor has managed to charm his way into the audiences’ hearts. As Ali Zafar turns a year older today on May 18, celebrating his special day would be incomplete without a list of his must-watch films.
Five films of Ali Zafar that you should see:
- Tere Bin Laden
Ali Zafar made his acting debut in 2010 with Abhishek Sharma’s Tere Bin Laden. He played the role of Ali Hassan, who plays an ambitious young Pakistani reporter who uses a look-alike of Osama bin Laden to create a fake video, which he then sells to TV networks in his desperate attempt to immigrate to the United States. The movie is a satire on the realities of the post-9/11 world and America’s fight against terrorism. Zafar was nominated for the Filmfare Awards best male debut for his performance.
- Mere Brother Ki Dulhan
In 2011, Ali Zafar rose to popularity with the romantic comedy Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, where he starred alongside Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Tara D’Souza. The plot revolved around how Zafar’s character was set to marry Dimple (Kaif) but a twist of fate makes Dimple fall for Luv’s brother (Imran Khan). Ali Zafar also showcased his musical talent in the hit number Madhubala.
- London, Paris, New York
Aditi Rao Hydari and Ali Zafar made us fall in love with their chemistry in the 2012 film London, Paris, New York. Helmed by Anu Menon, the plot revolves around the lives of Nikhil and Lalitha, who end up meeting each other at different stages in their lives. Zafar sang several numbers in this film and the most popular track was Voh Dekhne Mein.
- Dear Zindagi
Ali Zafar was not the lead in this Alia Bhatt film, but his role is definitely one to remember. He plays the role of Rumi, a singer who takes an instant liking to Alia’s character. Dear Zindagi is also famous for the song Tu Hi Hai, which was crooned beautifully by Zafar.
- Teefa In Trouble
Ali Zafar has done his fair share of movies in Pakistan as well. One of his most-loved films is the 2018 romantic comedy Teefa in Trouble, directed by Ahsan Rahim. It features Ali Zafar alongside Maya Ali and is sure to leave you in splits.