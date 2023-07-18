Alia Bhat To Star In Vasan Bala’s Next Action Thriller; Likely To Go On Floor In September

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the most demanding and bankable actresses in the industry. She has impressed fans with her powerful performance in Gangubai Kaithaiwadi and now she is gearing up for her next release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Well, amid this Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Alia will next star in Vasan Bala’s action thriller. An official announcement is still awaited.

The report says, “Vasan Bala is known for his distinct storytelling and unconventional narratives. His film with Alia Bhatt also promises to be a refreshing and unique cinematic experience for Hindi audiences. Alia will be seen playing one of the most challenging roles of her career in this movie, and she is excited to go on this new adventure and explore a genre she hasn’t attempted before. Bala has written a cracking jailbreak story, and people who are aware of this project are already excited about it. This is going to be a heck of an interesting movie." The shooting is expected to start in September 2023.