Alia Bhatt’s Goofy Video With Heart Of Stone Co-Stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan Goes Viral; Watch

Alia Bhatt’s highly anticipated Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone is all set to release on August 11. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot for the same. The makers had already unveiled the trailer at Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil and the buzz around the same is slowly building up as we inch forward towards the release date. While we all wait for August to come, Alia recently shared a cool reel with her Heart Of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorman and the fans are reeling with excitement.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Alia Bhatt dropped a short clip presumably from the Tudum event that took place in Brazil last month. It showcased Alia joining her hands with Gal Gadot to form the shape of a heart. And that’s when Jamie Dornan comes and breaks it up with a knuckle. It’s interesting to note that the trio laughed unanimously together towards the end of the clip. The Gangubai Kathiawad actress wore a shiny green dress in the reel. She wrote in the caption, “A lot of heart and @jamiedornan with a stone #HeartOfStone @gal_gadot."

The humorous reel surely tickled the funny bones of the fans as evident from the comments they left on Alia’s post. One of them wrote, “hahahahaha so cute ." Another one commented, “Queen is here to rule global platform❤️ #AliaBhatt." Someone else said, “Cutestttttttt❤️". A fan also stated, “CANT WAIT FOR THIS TRIO❤️."

In the two minutes and 43 seconds long trailer of Heart Of Stone, we see Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone and her fervent allegiance towards a furtive peacekeeping force called the Charter. The trailer deftly captures some high-octane action sequences involving flying jets and glider suits. One of the major highlights of the clip is Alia Bhatt essaying a tech-savvy hacker Keya Dhawan responsible for stealing Charter’s most potent weapon. An exchange between Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt is bound to charge you up when Rachel yells over phone,"Heart or no heart, I am coming for you".

Alia Bhatt began filming Heart Of Stone in May last year, after her wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor. A few pictures of her when she was pregnant with Raha while shooting for the film were also shared by fans in July.

Earlier, according to a report in India Today, Alia opened up about bagging Heart Of Stone in an interview. She shared, “My team sent me the script and they said, ‘You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the director’. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible."