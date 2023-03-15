Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Jet Off to London with Daughter Raha for This Reason

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently jetted off to London with their daughter Raha. No, not for a vacation. As Alia Bhatt’s maternity break is over, her priorities remain clear. After wrapping up the shooting of her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia Bhatt is now set to complete the last schedule for her Netflix film Heart Of Stone.

“Alia is a new mother and she has taken her baby Raha along with mother Soni (Razdan), sister Shaheen (Bhatt) and husband Ranbir to London,” ETimes quoted a source close to the Bhatt family. The report further stated that the family is taking every measure to ensure that Raha is comfortable.

Alia Bhatt recently finished shooting for Karan Johar's film in Kashmir, where she was accompanied by Shaheen and Soni. Alia took her daughter Raha along with her. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor delivered another hit, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor. The film directed by Luv Ranjan has received rave response. Since Ranbir has completed his promotional commitments, he was able to accompany his wife Alia and daughter to London.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will also be celebrating her 30th birthday with Ranbir and her family members in London today, March 15. Earlier, a report in Bollywood Life stated that Ranbir Kapoor has planned a sweet surprise for Alia Bhatt. “Ranbir has ordered a customised cake for Alia that has Raha’s mom written on it, as it cannot get more special. Ranbir and Alia are till now overwhelmed and cannot get over daughter Raha as each day she achieves one milestone that makes them elated as new parents,” the news portal quoted an insider.

In her Hollywood debut, Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The movie, which will premiere on Netflix, also features Lily Collins, Gaten Matarazzo, Chris Hemsworth, among others. Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is said to be a potential new spy franchise starter for Netflix.

Apart from Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt will appear in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

