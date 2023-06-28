Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Twin In Black, Their Latest Photo From Dubai Goes Viral

Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, Alia Bhatt had escaped for a quick vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha in Dubai. The actress was earlier occupied with the trailer launch event of her debut Hollywood film Heart Of Stone. A photo of the couple hanging out at a mall in Dubai has gone viral. The duo twinned in black and donned their brightest smiles, as they posed for a photo.

In the photo, Alia looked uber cool in a black coloured tee which featured a sequin pattern. She teamed it with a pair of black tights. Ranbir on the other hand looked dapper plain black tee that he paired with black pants and completed his look with a white cap.

Advertisement

Have a look at the photo:

Meanwhile on the work front, apart from Heart Of Stone, Alia will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s much awaited Bollywood entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The much-awaited song from the film Tum Kya Mile was released today. The song has instantly gone viral, with the duo’s on-screen chemistry becoming the talk of the town.

Tum Kya Mile gives us a glimpse into everything Karan Johar cinema quintessentially stands for. There’s Alia clad in stunning chiffon sarees serenading Ranveer in the backdrop of snow capped mountains. This marks Alia and Ranveer’s second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Hours before sharing the song, Karan Johar revealed that ‘Tum Kya Mile’ was his tribute to Yash Chopra, whom he called his “guru". He wrote, “I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra… The thinking evolved mind would say ‘you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it,’ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me… Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true." Karan also apologised to Alia for making her dance in a chiffon saree in freezing temperature.