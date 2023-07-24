Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Advance Booking Starts, Karan Johar Confirms

Karan Johar is making a much-anticipated comeback after a hiatus of almost 7 years with the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, and their on-screen chemistry is set to be a major highlight of the movie. As the film’s release date approaches, the team is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the project and ensuring its success.

Recently, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a captivating poster of the film and announced that advance booking of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has already begun. Sharing a poster of Rocky and Rani, Karan Johar wrote, “With butterflies in my stomach and love overflowing for you all - I’m gearing up for a piece of my heart to enthrall you on the big screen! BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW- in cinemas this Friday."

As soon as the news broke, fans filled the comment section with an outpouring of excitement and anticipation. One of them wrote, “Cannot wait to watch it on screen," another one said, “Finally!" Even Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff joined the bandwagon and wrote, “Let’s go!"