Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Poster To Unveil On Karan Johar's Birthday?

Karan Johar’s last feature film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had attained the cult status and was a big blockbuster in 2016. Now after a film-making hiatus of almost six years, Karan had donned the director’s cap again for his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Now the much-anticipated film has finally wrapped up and fans can’t contain their excitement. If recent reports were to be believed, fans might be getting the first glimpse of the poster on Karan Johar’s birthday.

According to the sources close to the

entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, makers are locking a tentative date of May 25 to unveil the poster. The source revealed, “A while back Dharma Productions had released the logo of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, now the film is ready and the makers will be officially releasing the first look poster later in May. Making the launch special, especially since it will mark Karan’s return to the directorial seat, plans are being set to reveal the poster on May 25, which will coincide with the filmmaker’s birthday".

The quirky rom-com which is slated to release on July 28 will have an extensive promotional campaign that is being charted out by the makers. The source stated, “The entire promotion campaign for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will start after the poster launch on May 25. So expect a grand unveiling ceremony that will also mark Karan’s 51st birthday."

Karan Johar had shared in a previous interview with the portal about his experiences working with seasoned actors in his upcoming film. He had said, “The film is a joyous film, in my opinion, I hope that everybody else believes that. I just think that I’m very privileged to have been able to work with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, besides Ranveer and Alia. We have an amazing cast from Kolkata as well. We have Churni Ganguli and Tota Roy Chowdhury. I’ve worked with Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and an actress called Anjali Anand. We have so many interesting new actors and it’s a massive ensemble, a family love story."

He further added that he can’t wait for the people to see the spectacle that he has churned out, “It has all the elements in the film that I have loved watching and always having as part of my films. The songs and the dances – it a celebratory film and I can’t wait for actually everyone to kind of dig themselves into the world of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani."

Touted to be a new age romantic flick, Rocky Aur Rani will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani is expected to hit the silver screens on April 28, 2023.