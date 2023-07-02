Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Sizzling Chemistry In Karan Johar's Post Sends Fans Swooning

It’s official! The much-awaited trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is just a couple of days away from unraveling and the excitement around the film has started to heighten at a breakneck pace. Ahead of the trailer launch, Karan Johar gave netizens a big surprise when he shared a carousel of photos of the stars of the film Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

On Sunday, Karan Johar’s Instagram timeline went buzzing when he dropped a ‘Rocky Rani’ slideshow. Confused? We got you covered. The film-maker posted a slew of pictures of Ranveer and Alia posing romantically with one another. We can see Ranveer dressed in a leopard printed shirt holding Alia close to himself. Alia Bhatt on the other hand looked gorgeous in a bright red saree. A different snap also showed Ranveer Singh’s close-up in a white shirt. Karan Johar penned the caption, “The Rocky Rani slide show !!! The TRAILER is out on the 4th of JULY!the Randhawa’s and Chatterjee’s are all set to show you the pyar, the takraar and a great suggestion for a happy marriage ….😉😉#rockyaurranikiipremkahaani releasing 28th July 🙏🙏🙏🙏".

Considering the kind of stardom Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt enjoy, the post was flooded with compliments and best wishes. A fan wrote, “Chemistry is overloaded .. 🔥🔥❤️❤️". Another one commented,"Super Duper Excited @karanjohar Sir ❤️❤️❤️". Someone else said,"Raani is PRETTIEST ❤️❤️❤️🔥". A fan stated, “Maan Gaye Karan sir, kya Jodi banayi hai, 2- 2 attom bombs ko saath le aaye 🎈🙏🏽🎈".