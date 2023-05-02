Alia Bhatt Blows Kisses to Fan Who Screamed 'I Love You' at Met Gala, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Alia Bhatt is having a princess moment at the Met Gala 2023! The Bollywood actress decided to wear an absolutely stunning white gown studded with precious pearls for her mega debut at the gala in New York.

Alia Bhatt’s look went viral on social media in no time. In one of the videos, which has been doing rounds on the internet, the actress can be seen exiting her hotel in her Met Gala outfit when suddenly fans scream ‘Alia, I love you!’ This makes Alia go weak in the knees as she looks at them, blows out kisses and replies ‘I love you too.’

Alia is an epitome of grace and elegance with a whole lot of glam. From chic pantsuits to glamorous corset gowns, Alia has nailed every red carpet look with elan.

Meanwhile, Alia is not only Bollywood diva at the MET Gala. Priyanka Chopra has also returned to the MET Gala red carpet for the fourth time. Priyanka confirmed her attendance while speaking with Variety’s journalist Marc Malkin. While she kept the details of her outfit under the wrap, she teased that it would be at par with the theme of the MET Gala this year. “Confirmed! @priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on Monday. Says her look ‘will be on theme’ because she loves a theme but it will also have a ‘special element’," he tweeted.

The theme of the MET Gala is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, honouring the German fashion designer. The legendary fashion designer died in 2019 at the age of 85.

