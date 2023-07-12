Alia Bhatt Blushes As Paps Ask Her To Sing Tum Kya Mile, Turns Down Request With This Promise; Watch

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt turned down the paparazzi’s request to sing Tum Kya Mile, from her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, but made a special promise to them insted. The actress was in New Delhi for the launch of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming web series Mission StartAB. At the event, the cameramen requested Alia to sing a line or two from the song. In a video, recorded by News18.com, Alia first blushed at the request.

When the Delhi media urged her by saying that they don’t know when they would get a chance to see her next, Alia promised that she will be back in Delhi soon and suggested she will the song during her next vist. “Main aa rahi hoon na waapas," she informed the Delhi media. “Aaungi, aaungi waapas, khaas aapke liye aaungi," she assured.

Alia romances Ranveer Singh in the music video of Tum Kya Mile. The song was the first track to have been released from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and it features the signature style of a Dharma love song. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song has got much attention on social media.