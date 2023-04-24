Alia Bhatt Buys Apartment In Pali Hill Rs 37.80 Cr, Gifts Shaheen TWO Homes Worth Rs 7.8 Cr: Report

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s production house Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd has bought an apartment in Bandra West’s Pali Hill area for Rs 37.80 crore, as per reports. The actress has also said to have bought two houses and gifted them to her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Moneycontrol reported, as per documents gained by IndexTap.com, the apartment bought is spread across 2,497 sq ft and is situated in the Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited. The residential property was reportedly bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd. The agreement was registered on April 10, 2023, and a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore was paid.

The report also revealed that Alia gifted two houses to her sister Shaheen Bhatt via Prize Certificate. The apartments, which are worth Rs 7.68 crore (market value) as per Zapkey.com, are located in Gigi Apartments in AB Nair Road Juhu, Mumbai. It is reported that the first house is spread across 1,197 sq ft and the second flat is 889.75 sq ft. “A stamp duty of Rs 30.75 lakh has been paid for the transaction. It comes with one car parking," the report added.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt is yet to react to the reports.

Meanwhile, the actress was spotted on Monday night at the Mumbai airport, heading out of the city. The actress opted for a casual look for her night flight. The paparazzi also spotted Shaheen with her. Earlier in the day, Alia also made headlines after she shared an adorable picture of Ranbir Kapoor playing with their daughter Raha.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut film. The film also stars Gal Gadot. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will also star Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film has been slated to release on July 28. Apart from this, the actress also has Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here