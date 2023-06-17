Alia Bhatt Calls Herself A Jet-Lagged Barbie; Clicks Selfies With Heart Of Stone co-star Gal Gadot

Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt is currently in Brazil for the trailer launch of her highly anticipated debut Hollywood film Heart Of Stone. On reaching, the actress shared a bundle of photos from her hotel room. “This Barbie is jet-lagged," she called herself in the caption.

Alia looked all things cute and adorable in an all-pink satin ensemble consisting of a top, oversized blazer and trousers. She teamed her attire with black heels. Ira Dubey on seeing the picture took to the comment section and wrote, “This Barbie is magic." Fans too dropped in heartfelt comments. One of them wrote, ‘Adorable lil munchkin’. ‘Barbie doll of Bollywood,’ read another one.

Have a look at the photos:

Advertisement

Alia shared fun moments on her Instagram stories. She shared a video of herself clicking selfies with her co-star Gal Gadot. The clip also featured their other co-star Jamie Dornan at the event.

Earlier, according to a report in India Today, Alia opened up about bagging Heart Of Stone in an interview. She shared, “My team sent me the script and they said, ‘You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the director’. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible."

She added, “You don’t have to fly to a meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script and, of course, I heard that Gal Gadot was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is."