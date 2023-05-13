Alia Bhatt Calls MET Gala Debut 'Big Deal,' REVEALS 'Was Making Sure I Don't Fall' | Exclusive

Alia Bhatt has, time and again, been redefining womanhood. Having established herself as a force to reckon with some brilliant performances in Highway (2014), Udta Punjab (2016), Raazi (2018) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), among many others, she turned a producer with Darlings. In 2020, she launched Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable kids-wear brand. And early this month, she made heads turn at the MET Gala in a pearls embellished voluminous gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Alia recalls walking the red carpet amid some of the biggest names in Hollywood and making India proud. “The little girl in me was just making sure that I don’t fall down on the red carpet and that I was getting enough time to pose, take a breath and enjoy the moment," she tells us. While it made for a historic moment, the new mommy made sure that the pressure didn’t bog her down. “It’s not about giving yourself too much pressure and taking it seriously. It’s a massive and big deal but it was also about having fun and light on the inside, so that your face looks lit up and happy. That’s something I was focusing on. Having said that, I really had a lovely time," she says.

Advertisement

Alia was recently named the first Indian Global Ambassador for Gucci. She is gearing up to make an appearance at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul next week. And soon, she will soon be making her Hollywood debut with the action thriller, Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. But donning so many hats is no cakewalk. Alia, at 29, seems to be doing so rather effortlessly. Is there a magic mantra to it? “I don’t know if anybody can give their secret away even if they had it. In my case, however, there’s genuinely no secret," she says with a laugh.

The RRR and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (both 2022) credits her enterprising nature for her quality of being a multi-tasker. The actor, who won the Entertainment Leader Of The Year award at IBLA 2023 on Thursday (May 11), remarks, “I have a very chaotic mind. I like doing many things at once. So, you can say that it’s in my nature that I’m driven to donning many hats or at least trying to don many hats. I don’t even know if I’m doing it well or successfully or badly. I just do it because it makes me happy. It keeps me fulfilled."

Advertisement

On the Bollywood front, she will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She is also working on zeroing down the next project for Eternal Sunshine Productions that she launched in 2021 along with her sister, author Shaheen Bhatt. But working together often gives rise to creative differences. Has there been any?

“None yet and that’s what’s lovely about the both of us. We both agree and think in the same direction especially in terms of the tonality of a story. It’s still very new. We haven’t even hit the ground running. We’ve just one film under Eternal Sunshine. As of now there’s nothing but there may be some creative differences in a couple of years," chuckles Alia, who is awaiting the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.​