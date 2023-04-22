Alia Can't Think Of A Role She'd Like To Steal From Katrina In Viral Video; Netizens call her 'Mean Girl'

Bollywood is a hub of friendships, frenemies, and whatnot. Exes who split amicably continue to be friends, and sometimes even their better halves bond well with the ex. One such relationship between Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, and his wife, Alia Bhatt is making headlines again.

A few years ago, the two leading ladies – who are all set to share the screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Jee Le Zaraa – appeared on a talk show, hosted by Neha Dhupia. However, during the show, Alia failed to name any of Katrina’s roles that she would have wanted to do and netizens are now having a field day trolling her for it.

In the video, Neha asks Alia which of Katrina’s film roles she would like to steal and Alia struggles to recall Katrina’s movies. The host interrupts Alia’s antics as time runs out. Katrina even jokingly called out her ‘bff’ for not being friendly and went on to suggest Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, wherein she played the role of Laila. Katrina, however, said she would love to steal Alia’s Dear Zindagi role.

Many on Reddit called Alia Bhatt out for not being a good friend to Katrina. One user wrote, “She could have said Rajneeti or Ajab Prem. Arey just say Namastey London or Sing is king and get done. We make fun of Katrina’s acting but as a friend she could have said something nice." Another wrote, “This was very tactical and she wanted her point known. Downright mean girl."

Back when they graced Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, it was revealed that Alia and Katrina were workout buddies, sweating it out at the same gym. That’s where their friendship blossomed. As they started hanging out more often, they hit it off and got to know each other more. Speculations were rife that their friendship went sour when Alia started dating Katrina’s ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor. But time and again, the duo has managed to shut down rumour mongers.

