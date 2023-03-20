On March 19, Mother’s Day was celebrated in the United Kingdom and celebrities from our film fraternity took this chance to shower love on their mothers. Alia Bhatt, who married Ranbir Kapoor last year and welcomed their daughter Raha, celebrated her first mother’s day. And the woman in her family made sure that they make the day special for her. The RRR actress’ mother Soni Razdan shared an unseen photo from Alia’s pregnancy days which shows her cradling her baby bump and radiating pregnancy glow.

In the photo, the actress is seen wearing a pink ethnic suit, which she wore on Diwali last year. Alia sits on a couch and graciously smiles at the camera. Sharing the photo, Soni wrote, “‘With every child is born a mother….Happy Mother’s Day.’

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, too, shared an unseen photo from the former’s pregnancy days. The snap shared by Shaheen was taken during Alia’s baby shower. In the photo, the Bhatt sisters can be seen sitting close to each other as Shaheen holds Alia close. She wrote, “Mama’s Day ♥️" Commenting on it, Alia said, “Sweetie 😢"

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April last year after dating for a couple of years. The couple became proud parents to Raha in November. Recently, Alia rang in her 30th birthday in London with Ranbir and Raha. On the work front, she will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. It is being helmed by Karan Johar. Alia has Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. The actress will also be making her Hollywood debut this year with Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone.

