Alia Bhatt Chilling With Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal At Airport Sparks Ranbir Kapoor Memes; Watch

Now, that’s a sight you don’t see everyday! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted together at Mumbai airport in videos and photos circulating online. Alia Bhatt was seen arriving solo at the airport around the same time. A video of the three engaged in conversation inside the airport’s premiere lounge is now going viral. As Alia took off for Brazil to attend Netflix’s TUDUM 2023 event, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s holiday destination remains a matter of speculation among fans. There were no awkwardness between the actors given that Katrina dated Alia’s now-hubby Ranbir Kapoor for six years before settling in with Vicky.

In the video, Vicky warmly hugs Alia, and the three of them look deeply engaged in a conversation. They are seated in the airport’s waiting lounge. Fan speculated in the comments that Alia and Katrina might be discussing their roles in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa where they feature alongside Priyanka Chopra. However, many took the opportunity to drop Ranbir Kapoor memes. Check out the video here: