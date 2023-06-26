Do Alia, Ranbir, Malaika, Deepika and More Stars Call Paps To Airport? Celeb Photographer Says...

Many fans often wonder if Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan and more pay the paparazzi to come and click a picture of them. Be it at restuarants or at gyms, it seems like the paparazzi always know the celebrities’ whereabouts. While there is always a speculation that the celebrities’ managers call the paparazzi, celebrity photographer Manav Manglani said that it’s not always the case.

A Reddit user asked him, “One common question everyone wants to ask is How do paps land up in Restaurant, Gym, Airports when a celeb is visiting . Do they camp outside common celeb hangouts or does PR call you." Answering the burning question on Reddit, Manav said, “We know the places where celebs usually go for workout lunch dinner meetings so we keep checking them frequently and there are times when we are informed about their whereabouts by the PR team."