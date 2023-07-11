Alia Bhatt Drops Vlog From Tum Kya Mile Set, Says Started Working Out 'Six Weeks After Delivery'; Watch

Alia Bhatt, who will be soon seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani, left everyone surprised when she returned to shape soon after giving birth to Raha. Well, in her recent vlog, she opened up about her fitness journey, stating that she has to start working out just six weeks after delivery as the romantic song Tum Kya Mile was lined up.

Right from her preparation to working out in the gym, her vlog gives a glimpse of everything. She is seen taking the fans around the set. Alia is also heard saying that she has just four months to get back to Rani’s shape. “I had to go back to Rani shape after giving birth. It was just four months. I had just four months to prep. So we have two weeks to the song right yes. We have two weeks uh till we shoot our song for Rocky Aur Rani and I was able to only start working out after six weeks postpartum and we started off very slow and we had a very large goal to reach but we had to do it safely. Two weeks to go and we are gonna work really hard," she said.

Recently, when Karan Johar shared a BTS video of the song, Alia said that she shot this song just after four months of delivery.

