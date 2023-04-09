Alia Bhatt Emotional After Watching Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Says ‘As a New Mother...'

Alia Bhatt recently stepped out for a movie date with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The trio watched Rani Mukerji’s latest film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The actress has now reviewed the film and shared that watching it made her teary-eyed. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favourite - the brilliant Rani Mukheriee. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit so much harder and so much closer to home."

She added, “Rani ma’am - there’s no one like you! You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India! Congratulations to the full team for this incredible film. (P.S- I am convinced there’s nothing my fav @jimsarbhforreal can’t do - an absolute chameleon)."

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway stars Rani Mukerji as an Indian mother whose children are taken away from her by Norwegian authorities. Based on Sagarika Chakaraborty’s book The Journey of a Mother, the film has been helmed by Ashima Chibber and also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, and Anirban Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Earlier on seeing the film’s growth at the box office, Rani had shared, “I’m really happy to see the response from audiences because they have been giving the film overwhelming amounts of love and I can’t thank them enough. I have always believed that a good film will always resonate with people and they will come out to the theatres to get an experience that is uplifting."

She added, “I’m glad that Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is showing us that a content film can be a theatrical film in a post-pandemic world. I feel as an industry we just need to make films that touch people’s hearts and not focus on which genre will work on the big screen and which won’t. If we make a film that’s good, there will always be an audience who will come to the big screen to have a unique community viewing experience."

In an interview with PTI, Rani Mukerji had earlier shared about the representation of women in Indian cinema. “For me, it is very important to portray Indian women beautifully to the global audience that whether the audience in the global arena watches an Indian film with me in it, they see an Indian woman’s character, and the person should say, ‘Wow! This is an Indian woman’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is all set to release on July 2023.

