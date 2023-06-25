Alia Bhatt Enjoys ‘Tum Kya Mile’ Song As She Relishes Cheesecake During Vacay; Check Photo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently enjoying some quality time in Dubai. Their viral photos are trending on social media. Well, keeping with the trend the actress today treated herself to a delightful moment of relaxation during her vacation, as she enjoyed a slice of cheesecake with the song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani playing in the background.

In the picture shared by Alia Bhatt on her social media handles, a cheesecake can be seen with the song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ playing in the background which is adding an extra touch of tranquillity to the moment. The photo is captioned as ‘very appropriate lyrics for my feeling’s currently". Recently, a picture of them with fans in Dubai surfaced on the internet. In the picture, they can be seen at a club. While Ranbir opted for a white tee, Alia slipped into a white, floral dress, perfect for summers. This time, she kept her hair tied back in a neat bun and sported gold hoops. She didn’t have an iota of makeup on and carried a sling bag.

Take a look at the photo here: